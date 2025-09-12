Santa Barbara transit operators and operations supervisors approve three-year contract Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A majority of Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Operators and Operations Supervisors employees -represented by Teamsters Local 186- have voted to approve a tentative, three-year collective bargaining agreement Friday.

The agreement secures a cumulative wage increase of 11.25 percent over the length of the contract detailed the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District in a press release about the vote Friday.

Last minute extensions during the negotiation process in early and late June narrowly avoided a strike and higher fares for the transit network were implemented last month.

Representatives on behalf of maintenance workers ratified their own collective bargaining agreement in August noted the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

The Board of Directors for the municipal transit authority will vote on the agreement during its regular meeting on Sep. 16, 2025, shared the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.