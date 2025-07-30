Santa Barbara Fiesta Shines Through Uncertainty Following Immigration Raids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days Fiesta is once again filling Santa Barbara with color, music, and tradition—but this year, it’s happening under a cloud of fear following recent immigration raids.

In the wake of federal ICE operations at cannabis farms in Carpinteria, which led to hundreds of detentions, some families are staying home.

Others are leaning even harder into the traditions that define Fiesta, determined not to let fear win.

“I’m excited because I like being on the stage and I like dancing,” said 8-year-old Giovanna Gonzalez-Figueroa, a dancer with Alma de Mexico, who’s been rehearsing for weeks.

But even as young performers like Giovanna prepare to take the stage, community members say there’s a quiet anxiety running through this year’s events.

“For the first time ever, I’m thinking twice and looking over my shoulder,” said one speaker at a recent town hall.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee said the raids have shaken the community deeply.

“Their actions are tearing our community and business sector apart,” he said. “This is the first time, as an immigrant, I do not feel safe.”

One downtown Fiesta carnival has already been canceled out of caution.

“Turning a profit as a nonprofit in this environment felt too risky,” said Mark Alvarado of the Boys & Girls Club.

Still, Fiesta organizers say the core events will move forward as planned.

“Raiding a marijuana farm is quite different from raiding a 101-year-old festival,” said El Presidente Fritz. “I just don’t see that happening.”

Others, including local advocates, are calling for Fiesta to be scaled back.

“Reparations need to be made, and the Chumash community here has opposed it,” said Primitiva Hernandez of 805 Undocufund.

Meanwhile, many families are quietly stepping up to make sure children can still participate—even if parents are too afraid to attend in person.

“We’ve offered to help the moms team up for rideshare,” said Liz Escobedo, whose daughter dances with Alma de Mexico. “But it is difficult for those parents to not be able to join their daughters to see them perform.”

Even longtime cascarónes makers like Henry Mendez are feeling the impact.

“We’re kind of concerned,” he said. “Everybody knows there’s good people here in Santa Barbara… but we’re kind of concerned about not being in the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Mendez, who once made nearly a thousand decorative eggs, is down to just 400 this year. Still, he’s committed to continuing.

“I’m not gonna stop,” he said. “I want my mom to keep doing that.”

For many, Fiesta is about more than celebration. It’s about resilience, identity, and community joy in the face of adversity.

City and community leaders say they’ll continue to support families not just through Fiesta week—but long after.