Fallout from federal law enforcement operations in Central Coast region continue Monday

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a press release about the large-scale federal law enforcement operation at Glass House Farms-owned locations in Carpinteria and Ventura County Thursday of last week.

According to the federal law enforcement agency on Sunday, at least 361 people and 14 children were taken into custody during the operation.

Minors detained following federal law enforcement operations in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on July 10, 2025. Image courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, stated on the evening of July 10 that Glass House Farms is now under investigation for child labor violations.

The company tweeted Friday that it had received valid immigration and naturalization warrants and complied with federal law enforcement before explaining it, "has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

Thursday's operations resulted in minor injuries to protesters, non-life-threatening injuries to multiple farm workers, and fatal head and neck injuries for Jaime Garcia who was employed at the Glass House Farms location outside of Camarillo and fell from a building on site during the raid.

Garcia died days later at Ventura County Medical Center.

"My uncle Jaime was just a hard-working, innocent farmer. He has his wife and daughter waiting for him. He was chased by ICE agents, and we were told he fell 30ft," read a GoFundMe post from Garcia's family. "He was his family's only provider. They took one of our family members. We need justice."

Additionally, 25-year-old George Retes, a disabled veteran and U.S. citizen working as a security guard for Glass House Farms during Thursday's enforcement operation, was taken into custody and spent the next three days in federal custody.

Retes was released without any charges Sunday evening.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about the discrepancies, clarification on claims made in Friday's and Sunday's press releases, and to ask for additional information regarding other prior federal enforcement operations in the area. Its responses will be added to this article when they are received.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California declined to confirm the existence of a child labor investigation into Glass House Farms and the origin of a criminal warrant authorizing Thursday's operation explaining their office does not comment on investigations when reached for comment by Your News Channel Friday.

An estimated 500 people showed up at the scene of both operations and four people, still only identified as U.S. citizens, are now being charged with criminal offenses stated the Department of Homeland Security.

"Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm," stated U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli Thursday, July 10, 2025, while linking to news coverage of the operations in Ventura County. "Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense."

During Thursday's operations, a still unidentified person is alleged to have opened fire at federal agents and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as of Sunday still has a $50,000 reward for information leading to their arrest noted Sunday's press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Image that appears to show a person firing a pistol during Thursday's federal law enforcement operation in Camarillo. Image courtesy of ABC7 in Los Angeles.

"At the California marijuana facilities, ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] law enforcement rescued at least 14 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling while facing assault and even gunfire. Our brave agents also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens—including criminals with convictions for rape, serial burglary, hit and run and DUIs," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "As Secretary [of Homeland Security] Noem stated, this is quickly becoming one of the largest operations since President Trump took office."