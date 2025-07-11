Reward offered for information about alleged shooter at federal operation in Camarillo Thursday

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A man appeared to have fired a pistol at federal law enforcement during a large-scale operation in Camarillo Thursday and now the FBI has issued a $50,000 award for more information.

An image of the alleged shooter is shown above, courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

According to a press release shared Friday with Your News Channel, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that, "approximately 200 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo" were taken into custody in connection with a criminal warrant operation.

More than 500 people showed up at the scene of both operations and four people, identified as U.S. citizens, are now being charged with criminal offenses for assaulting or resisting officers stated the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday evening, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California tweeted that an unknown person appeared to have fired a pistol at federal law enforcement personnel during the operation in Camarillo around 2:26 p.m. on Laguna Road between Wood Road and Las Posas Road.

FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo. The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd.… pic.twitter.com/XG94sTQEVR — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 11, 2025

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the alleged shooter.

This image appears to show a person firing a pistol during Thursday's federal law enforcement operation in Camarillo. Image courtesy of ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Los Angeles Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.