Skip to Content
Ventura County

Reward offered for information about alleged shooter at federal operation in Camarillo Thursday

KEYT News
By
New
today at 11:11 am
Published 11:37 am

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A man appeared to have fired a pistol at federal law enforcement during a large-scale operation in Camarillo Thursday and now the FBI has issued a $50,000 award for more information.

An image of the alleged shooter is shown above, courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

According to a press release shared Friday with Your News Channel, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that, "approximately 200 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo" were taken into custody in connection with a criminal warrant operation.

More than 500 people showed up at the scene of both operations and four people, identified as U.S. citizens, are now being charged with criminal offenses for assaulting or resisting officers stated the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday evening, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California tweeted that an unknown person appeared to have fired a pistol at federal law enforcement personnel during the operation in Camarillo around 2:26 p.m. on Laguna Road between Wood Road and Las Posas Road.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the alleged shooter.

This image appears to show a person firing a pistol during Thursday's federal law enforcement operation in Camarillo. Image courtesy of ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Los Angeles Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
Federal Bureau of Investigation
KEYT
shooting investigation
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Calfornia
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content