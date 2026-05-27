Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Final Week of Mental Health Awareness Month Focuses on Support Beyond May

By
Updated
today at 8:40 am
Published 8:00 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Santa Barbara is highlighting how everyday spaces can support emotional well-being.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has been lighting the Visitor Center green all month to raise awareness for mental health.

The effort connects tourism with community wellness.
Many visitors arrive feeling stressed or unfamiliar with the area.
For many, the Visitor Center is their first stop in Santa Barbara.

The green lighting has been part of the city’s Mental Health Awareness Month efforts throughout May.

The goal is to create a stronger sense of belonging for both visitors and locals.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.