Santa Barbara Carnival Called Off Following Event Slow Down and immigration raids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Announced with enthusiasm and confetti on June 16 in Santa Barbara the Downtown Club has now canceled the Fiesta Carnival it had planned.

The event was to coincide with the annual celebration of Old Spanish Days July 30- August 3. No other changes with the citywide events are expected. This will be the 101st year.

This year's Fiesta will include a downtown Mercado, Fiesta Pequena at the Old Mission, Las Noches de Ronda at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens and El Desfile Historico (the famous Fiesta Parade) on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Club on Canon Perdido Street had hoped to fill the gap when an official Fiesta Carnival plan could not be worked out this year.

"Due to recent uncertainties in the community, and to assure the safety of the kids it serves, The Downtown Club is cancelling its planned Fiesta Carnival de Los Niños," said Downtown Club Executive Director Mark Alvarado. “Because the carnival was planned as a major fundraising opportunity for The Club, we now need to step back and take into consideration how hosting a carnival today could possibly impact our fundraising.”

