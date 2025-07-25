Your guide to public safety information ahead of 2025 Old Spanish Days Fiesta events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara issued the press release below in English and Spanish about what it has done to prepare for a fun and safe Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) extends a warm invitation to the community as we prepare to celebrate Fiesta and honor the rich cultural heritage and cherished traditions of Old Spanish Days. While we look forward to a week of festivities, the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors remain our top priority. We encourage everyone to stay informed about essential safety guidelines to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

The City reminds the community that personal items may not be left unattended to reserve viewing spots before sunrise on the day of events, including Pequeña and parades. Blankets and chairs may be placed starting at sunrise only. Stakes are not allowed in the grass, and items may not be placed in planter beds. Unattended items that interfere with scheduled maintenance may be removed by City staff.

“If You See Something, Say Something!” Report suspicious activities and packages to the police, please contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center on the Non-Emergency Line.

Non-Emergency Line

(805) 882-8900

For emergencies or if you see an impaired driver, dial 9-1-1.



Get real-time alerts from the Santa Barbara Police Department—text 93101 to 888777 to subscribe via Nixle

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit Old Spanish Days - Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

Police Presence

SBPD expects a large influx of people into the city during the annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone, and Waterfront. As in years past, some of those additional Officers will be from neighboring Tri-County agencies. Outside agency officers are generally tasked with specialized enforcement such as alcohol beverage control, nightlife, or special event safety.

There will be additional traffic patrols throughout the city. These Officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and driving under the influence (DUI) throughout the week. We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws. Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages.

The City and SBPD take public concerns regarding the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seriously. SBPD does not assist ICE in immigration enforcement. If any federal agency were to operate in a manner that compromises public safety or violates legal protocols, we would take appropriate action to ensure the safety of our community. Our officers are trained to verify credentials and protect the rights of all individuals, especially in public high-traffic areas. We remain committed to fostering trust with our community and will continue to monitor any concerns that may impact the safety and tone of our city events.

No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a Promenade, it is important to remember it is still a public thoroughfare and open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any public street, sidewalk, or area.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley. Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city while in public per Municipal Code 9.20.020. Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke-free” city to protect the health, safety and well-being for all.

Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed 15, 60, and 75-minute zones, and all other parking regulations, will be enforced throughout the city during the week.

Temporary no parking areas will be clearly designated with signage.

If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, or harbor, beach, and waterfront lots. Please note that waterfront, harbor, and beach parking lots will still require payment for parking.

Street Closures for Events & Parades

Expect heavy traffic delays before, during, and after events. Please plan accordingly to accommodate these events. The following major roadways will be closed to all vehicles starting at the specified dates and times.

El Mercado De La Guerra – The Mexican market across from City Hall in De La Guerra Plaza. Mercado hours of operation: Wed. July 30 to Sat. August 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

De la Guerra Loop Road will be closed from Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

East De la Guerra Street will be closed between State Street and Anacapa Street from Tuesday, July 29 at 5:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Las Noches De Ronda – “Nights of Gaiety”, held in the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, will occur from Thursday July 31 to Saturday, August 2 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Blankets and chairs can be set up no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that anything of plastic or nylon material will be removed.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

La Fiesta Pequeña, Little Fiesta, will occur at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. It is highly recommended you use alternative modes of transportation to this event other than a vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Street closures will begin in the area surrounding the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Los Olivos Street will be closed between Laguna Street and Alameda Padre Serra. Laguna Street will be closed between Padre Street and Los Olivos Street.

10:00 p.m. – Roads will begin to reopen.

View the La Fiesta Pequeña Street Closure Map

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Historical Parade, El Desfile Histórico, will occur along Cabrillo Boulevard. The public is welcome to start setting out their chairs on Thursday, July 31, at 5:00 p.m.

6:00 a.m. - Cabrillo Boulevard will close from Castillo Street to Bath Street, including surrounding streets. Castillo Street will close from West Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Shoreline Drive will close from Harbor Way to Castillo Street.

10:30 a.m. - Cabrillo Boulevard will close between Bath Street and Milpas Street. Stearns Wharf will also be closed.

Noon - El Desfile Histórico Begins! Closures include Calle Cesar Chavez from Cabrillo Boulevard to East Yanonali Street, East Yanonali Street from North Calle Cesar Chavez to Garden Street, and Garden Street from East Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard.

4:00 p.m. - Approximate time when roads will start to reopen after the parade.

Parking Lot Closures

6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – SBCC Lower Lots (La Playa West Lot and La Playa East Lot) and Pershing Park Parking Lot will be closed.

5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Palm Park Parking Lot will be closed.

Open Parking Lots (standard parking fees apply):

Leadbetter Parking Lot

Main Harbor Parking Lot

Garden Street Visitor Lot (Note: No entry or exit between noon to 4:00 p.m. during parade and return procession)

Cabrillo West and East Lots

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Main Harbor Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Main Harbor Parking Lot is via Loma Alta and Shoreline Drive.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit the Interactive Fiesta Historical Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps)

Saturday, August 2, 2025

The Children’s Parade, El Desfile de los Niños, will occur along Cabrillo Blvd. There will be no public access to the Carousel House and Plaza area.

8:00 a.m. – Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed between Garden Street and South Milpas Street, including adjoining streets.

10:00 a.m. – El Desfile de los Niños begins!

1:00 p.m. – Approximate time when roads will begin to reopen after the parade.

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Palm Park Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Palm Park Parking Lot is via Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit The Children’s Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps)

Bicycle Parking

Riding a bike is a great way to attend the festivities! The City provides additional bike racks on Cabrillo Boulevard and in the Harbor during the event.

Additional Information

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit.Old Spanish Days - Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

For more information about Fiesta 2025 events, visit the Old Spanish Days Website.

Contact: Bryan Kerr, Sergeant/Public Information Officer

Phone: (805) 897-2432

Email: BKerr@sbpd.com

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

Actualizaciones de seguridad para la Fiesta de Old Spanish Days 2025 del Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara

Información de seguridad, cierres de calles, estacionamiento y más.

SANTA BÁRBARA, CA – 25 de julio de 2025

El Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara (SBPD) extiende una cordial invitación a la comunidad mientras nos preparamos para celebrar la Fiesta y rendir homenaje al valioso legado cultural y las queridas tradiciones de Old Spanish Days. Aunque nos espera una semana llena de festividades, la seguridad y el bienestar de todos los residentes y visitantes siguen siendo nuestra máxima prioridad. Invitamos a todos a mantenerse informados sobre las actualizaciones de seguridad para disfrutar de una experiencia segura y agradable.

La Ciudad recuerda a la comunidad que no se permite dejar objetos personales sin supervisión para apartar lugares antes del amanecer el día de los eventos, incluyendo La Fiesta Pequeña y los desfiles. Las mantas y sillas pueden colocarse únicamente a partir del amanecer. No se permiten estacas en el césped ni objetos en jardineras. Los artículos sin supervisión que interfieran con el mantenimiento programado podrán ser retirados por personal de la Ciudad.

"¡Si ve algo, diga algo!" Informe a la policía sobre actividades y paquetes sospechosos, y póngase en contacto con el Centro de Despacho de SBPD a través de la línea de no emergencia.

Línea de No Emergencia

(805) 882-8900

Para emergencias o si ve a un conductor ebrio, marque 911

Reciba alertas en tiempo real del Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara. Envíe el código postal 93101 por mensaje de texto al 888777 para suscribirse por Nixle

Para detalles sobre los eventos, actualizaciones de seguridad, cierres de calles, estacionamiento y más, visite Old Spanish Days - Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

Presencia de la policía

El SBPD anticipa una gran afluencia de personas en la ciudad durante esta celebración anual. Se asignarán oficiales adicionales a patrullajes a pie en el paseo de State Street, la zona Funk y la zona costera. Como en años anteriores, algunos oficiales adicionales provendrán de agencias vecinas del área Tri-County, quienes se encargarán de operativos especiales como control de alcohol, vigilancia nocturna o seguridad en eventos.

También habrá patrullajes de tránsito adicionales en toda la ciudad, enfocados en prevenir choques y conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol o drogas (DUI). Pedimos a quienes conduzcan, anden en bicicleta o caminen que respeten las normas de tránsito. Si va a consumir bebidas alcohólicas, designe a un conductor sobrio o utilice taxis o servicios de transporte compartido.

La Ciudad y el SBPD toman muy en serio las preocupaciones de la comunidad sobre la posible presencia de la agencia de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE). El SBPD no colabora con ICE en operativos migratorios. Si alguna agencia federal actuara de manera que comprometa la seguridad pública o viole protocolos legales, tomaremos las medidas necesarias para proteger a la comunidad. Nuestros oficiales están capacitados para verificar credenciales y proteger los derechos de todas las personas, especialmente en áreas públicas de alto tránsito. Reafirmamos nuestro compromiso con la confianza comunitaria y continuaremos monitoreando cualquier situación que pueda afectar la seguridad o el ambiente de los eventos en la ciudad.



No se permiten bebidas alcohólicas ni fumar en público

Aunque State Street se ha convertido en un paseo marítimo, sigue siendo una vía pública, y está prohibido consumir bebidas alcohólicas en cualquier calle, acera o área pública.

El Código Municipal de Santa Bárbara 9.05.010 prohíbe el consumo o la posesión de bebidas alcohólicas abiertas en calles, aceras, estacionamientos o callejones públicos. Se pueden emitir multas por poseer una bebida alcohólica abierta o consumir bebidas alcohólicas en público.

Fumar y el uso de cigarrillos electrónicos también están prohibidos en la ciudad según el Código Municipal 9.20.020. Santa Bárbara aspira a ser una ciudad “libre de humo” para proteger la salud, la seguridad y el bienestar de todos.

Reglas de Estacionamiento

Durante la semana de Fiesta, todas las normas de estacionamiento se harán cumplir, incluyendo las zonas temporales de 15, 60 y 75 minutos.

Las zonas de estacionamiento temporalmente restringido estarán debidamente señalizadas.

Si planea disfrutar de la Fiesta por un período prolongado, se recomienda utilizar los estacionamientos del centro, del puerto, de la playa o de la zona costera. Tenga en cuenta que todos estos estacionamientos requerirán el pago correspondiente.

Cierres de calles por eventos y desfiles

Se anticipan demoras significativas en el tráfico antes, durante y después de los eventos. Planee con anticipación. Las siguientes vías estarán cerradas a partir de las fechas y horas indicadas:

El Mercado de la Guerra - El mercado mexicano, ubicado frente al Ayuntamiento en la Plaza de la Guerra. Horario del Mercado: Miércoles 30 de julio al sábado 2 de agosto, de 11:00 a.m. a 10:00 p.m.

Cierre de De la Guerra Loop Road: sábado 26 de julio, 5:00 a.m. a domingo 3 de agosto, 7:00 p.m.

Cierre de East De la Guerra Street (entre State St. y Anacapa St.): martes 29 de julio, 5:00 a.m. a domingo 3 de agosto, 7:00 p.m.

Las Noches de Ronda – Se celebradas en los Jardines Hundidos del Palacio de Justicia del Condado de Santa Bárbara, del Jueves 31 de julio a sábado 2 de agosto, de 8:00 p.m. a 11:00 p.m., en los Jardines Hundidos del Palacio de Justicia.

Mantas y sillas pueden colocarse a partir de las 9:00 a.m. el día del evento. No se permiten objetos de plástico o nylon; serán retirados.

Miércoles 30 de julio de 2025

La Fiesta Pequeña tendrá lugar en la Antigua Misión de Santa Bárbara. Se recomienda usar medios de transporte alternativos.

6:00 p.m. – Comienzan los cierres en los alrededores de la Misión.

6:30 p.m. a 10:00 p.m. – Cierre de Los Olivos St. (entre Laguna St. y Alameda Padre Serra) y Laguna St. (entre Padre St. y Los Olivos St.)

10:00 p.m. – Comienza la reapertura de calles.

Ver el Mapa de Cierre de Calles para La Fiesta Pequeña

Viernes 1 de agosto de 2025

El Desfile Histórico se llevará a cabo a lo largo de Cabrillo Blvd. Se permite colocar sillas desde el jueves 31 de julio a las 5:00 p.m.

6:00 a.m. – Cierre de Cabrillo Blvd. (de Castillo St. a Bath St.) y calles aledañas. También se cierran Castillo St. (de W. Yanonali St. a Cabrillo Blvd.) y Shoreline Dr. (de Harbor Way a Castillo St.)

10:30 a.m. – Cierre de Cabrillo Blvd. (de Bath St. a Milpas St.) y del muelle Stearns Wharf

Mediodía – ¡Comienza el desfile! También se cerrarán: Calle Cesar Chavez (de Cabrillo Blvd. a E. Yanonali St.), E. Yanonali St. (de Cesar Chavez a Garden St.) y Garden St. (de Yanonali St. a Cabrillo Blvd.)

4:00 p.m. – Hora estimada de reapertura de calles

Estacionamientos cerrados

6:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. - SBCC Lower Lots (La Playa Este y Oeste) y Pershing Park

5:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. - Palm Park

Estacionamientos abiertos (tarifas regulares aplican):

Leadbetter

Principal del Puerto

Garden Street Visitor Lot (sin entrada ni salida entre mediodía y 4:00 p.m.)

Cabrillo Este y Oeste

Estacionamiento Accesible y Observación del Desfile: Habrá espacios adicionales de estacionamiento ADA con caminos accesibles al recorrido del desfile y baños accesibles en el extremo oriental del Estacionamiento Principal del Puerto. Se requiere pago por estacionamiento. El acceso al Estacionamiento Principal del Puerto es a través de Loma Alta y Shoreline Drive.

Ver el Mapa Interactivo del Desfile Histórico 2025 (Google Maps)

Sábado 2 de agosto de 2025

El Desfile de los Niños se llevará a cabo a lo largo de Cabrillo Blvd. No habrá acceso público a la Casa de Carrusel ni a la Plaza.

8:00 a.m. – Cierre de Cabrillo Blvd. (entre Garden St. y S. Milpas St.)

10:00 a.m. – ¡Comienza el desfile!

1:00 p.m. – Reapertura estimada de calles

Estacionamiento Accesible y Observación del Desfile: Habrá espacios adicionales de estacionamiento ADA con caminos accesibles al recorrido del desfile y baños accesibles en el extremo oriental del Estacionamiento de Palm Park. Se requiere pago por estacionamiento. El acceso al Estacionamiento de Palm Park es a través de Garden Street y Cabrillo Blvd.

Ver el Mapa del Desfile de los Niños 2025 (Google Maps)

Estacionamiento para Bicicletas

¡Montar en bicicleta es una excelente manera de asistir a las festividades! La ciudad proporcionará racks adicionales para bicicletas en Cabrillo Boulevard y en el Puerto durante el evento.

Información Adicional

Para detalles sobre los eventos, actualizaciones de seguridad, cierres de calles, estacionamiento y más, visite Old Spanish Days - Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

Para más información sobre los eventos de la Fiesta 2025, visite el sitio web de Old Spanish Days.

Contacto: Bryan Kerr, Sergeant/PIO (Sargento/Oficial de Información Pública)

Teléfono: (805) 897-2432

Correo electrónico: BKerr@sbpd.com

