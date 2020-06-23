Santa Barbara City Council adopts balanced budget with 5 percent cuts to police and all departments

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara City Council passed a budget on Tuesday evening before its June 30 deadline.

"We balanced it and it wasn't an easy thing to do," said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

The total budget is $345,641,205.

Murillo said sales tax revenues are uncertain. "Our sales tax revenue and our bed tax just took a nose dive because of the pandemic but here we are with a balanced budget." said Murillo.

Every department took a 5 percent cut to including the police.

"The changes we made there have to do with changing some of the functions. For instance, parking enforcement, responding to homelessness along with responding to people with mental illness, there we have made some changes. An officer will go out with a behavioral health specialist."

Murillo said if some functions can be taken out of the police and put into public works or human services, that is what they are going to do.

She credits reserves for helping the City during the pandemic.

"I am really happy we had reserves, you know, just like we try to have a little money in our savings account, the City had a reserve account of $33 million and so we were able to respond to this emergency."

We will have more reaction to the passage of the budget tonight on NewsChannel 3.