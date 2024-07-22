State Street downtown changes could feature different designs on different blocks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The future of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara is still in an active discussion phase but getting an agreement will still take months.

That isn't preventing the city staff from pouring over ideas and looking at concepts to revitalize the area roughly from Haley Street to Victoria Street.

The 400 block from Gutierrez Street to Haley Street is expected to see some modest changes to outside dining, landscaping, and improvements to make it a "gateway" to downtown.

The same for the 1300 block on the other end where the Arlington Theatre is located.

Ideas and drawings were presented Monday morning at a collaborative meeting with the the city staff, business leaders, and property owners.

Some blocks were to see the return of cars.

Some would see limits on bikes, such as a "walk your bike" area and some would see a "flat scape" look.

All would still have a 20-foot space for emergency vehicles and possibly a small transit vehicle to shuttle the public up and down.

Some serious questions were asked about controlling fast paced electric bike riders, a common complaint for about three years.

It is such a concern that some of those in the room said it was keeping members of the public from coming downtown or, if they do, they don't feel safe. One speaker in the audience said the bike (speeding) problem "was ruining it."

The city staff and the State Street Advisory Committee is hoping to have some final drawings and ideas in front of the City Council next year.

Funding sources for the changes have not been found.

Questions were also raised about the future of De la Guerra Plaza and how it fits into the downtown promenade at State St. and De la Guerra.

Plaza changes included more designs for public activities and are expected to take place in 2026.

Housing units are also expected to increase in downtown with changes to the Paseo Nuevo Mall to add living spaces and different business concepts including possibly a new grocery store on Canon Perdido Street at Chapala Street which was brought up at a recent meeting.

Those attending also heard the city speak about a shuttle or tram system throughout the promenade.

The mix of opinions about cars or no cars was on going, as it has been for three years.

One of those speaking said something needs to be done, even a single significant improvement, to help boost consumer confidence in the area where changes are being planned.

"What can we do now?" asked Clay Holdren of Holdren's restaurant.

The owner of State Street Antiques, Alan Howard, said in the 700 block he has seen many young people downtown in his area by the corner of Ortega Street.

He said plans need to be made to design some future use by the next generation.

The owner of the Pascucci Italian restaurant, Laura Knight, said she heard the storm drain controls necessary for the project would be "$ 10 million a block." She was concerned about costs and the timeline for any proposed projects.

For many of the business owners, the months after the summer season are particularly challenging.

Some are still dealing with impacts from the economic dip during COVID and also the rising cost of goods.

Another speaker didn't like the trendy designs which he said was the "Disneylandification" of the area.

A survey was given to those attending to help the city with a priority list of actions.

One of the questions said, "What are one to three action items the City can implement in the next 6 to 12 months that would advance the vision of the State Street Master Plan and positively affect economic vitality in the Downtown Corridor?"