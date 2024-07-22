Drivers are noticing mile-long divide on N101 through Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif.-Drivers may have been stuck in traffic on the N101 trying to get to or through Montecito on Sunday when they heard the big political news or they may have been late getting to their destinations.

The change of flow began late Saturday night and led to long traffic jams on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic appeared smoother on Monday afternoon.

The mile-long divide or split between Hixon and Olive Mill Roads is going to be in place, weather-permitting, until next summer when crews will create a similar year-long configuration for a mile on the southbound side.

Part of it freeway is split with white concrete K-Rails, the rest with orange stick cones used as safety barriers.

The split is intended to give workers space for construction.

It is part of a billion dollar corridor project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

Caltrans and Santa Barbara County Association of Goverments (SBCAG) are the agencies in charge of the project that includes improving the 101, bridges, interchanges on and off ramps and sound walls.

Montecito residents are just getting used to newly completed roundabouts at San Ysidro and Olive Mill, now they are getting used to the freeway work underway.

When the northbound widening improvements are complete through Montecito there will be a new carpool lane from Romero Creek to Olive Mill Rd.

For more information visit https://www.hwy101carpinteria-santabarbara.com

Your News Channel will have reaction to the work tonight on the news.