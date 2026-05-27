Countdown to Election Begins With Primaries Just Days Away

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Election Day on June 2, is now just days away and election workers are busy.

Santa Barbara County Elections Division Manager Christina Valenzuela said workers are on hand to help, and urges people not to procrastinate.

"We just want to remind everyone to get their ballots into the mail or drop them off at a drop box. We have drop boxes throughout the county. So, we just want to make sure people know that if they are going to wait, we don't recommend that," said Valenzuela. "But if they are, we want them to make sure they get a postmark on that ballot so that it will be counted."

The Santa Barbara County Elections office is staffed with people to answer questions in person or by phone.

In-person voting begins on Saturday and runs through Election Day.

If eligible citizens in California missed the May deadline to register they may complete a same day voter registration process.

There is a lot on the primary ballot, so it may take time. Directions are printed on the elections materials mailed out to registered voters.

For more information visit https://countyofsb.org/164/Elections or https://www.sos.ca.gov

Your News Channel will have team coverage on Election Night.

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