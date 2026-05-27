Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rain Thursday: up to 90% chance, Santa Maria Rodeo forecast

KEYT
By
Published 3:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain chances are up to 80 and 90 percent for Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Thursday as steady showers will arrive in the morning.

Up to half an inch is possible north of Pt. Conception with much less rain expected for southern areas.

Showers are expected to linger into the afternoon and past 7pm Thursday night, not drying out until early Friday morning.

The sun will return quickly late Friday and stay for the weekend with a warmup.

Weak offshore winds may not be strong enough to clear the marine layer but high pressure will keep us summerlike into early June, upper 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.