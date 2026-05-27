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Former St. Joseph star is headed to St. John’s

TOUNDE TO ST JOHNS.00_00_04_04.Still002
NCAA/ESPN
Yessoufou was projected to be a 2nd round NBA Draft selection
By
Published 11:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One and not done!

Tounde Yessoufou will play a second season of college basketball as he transfers to St. John's to play for legendary head coach Rick Pitino.

Last year as a freshman at Baylor, Yessoufou averaged almost 18 points and just under 6 rebounds per game.

The former St. Joseph High School basketball standout pulled his name out of the NBA Draft after being projected to fall to the second round.

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Mike Klan

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