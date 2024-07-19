Veterans Stand Up providing vital services and lunch in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local veterans are getting a solid meal and some help with services at a Veterans Stand Up event at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Blvd.

Over 19 Veteran Service Organizations will be assisting with benefits, information, and a variety of other opportunities including employment.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided.

Organizations involved include Santa Barbara County Veterans Advisory Commission, Santa Barbara County Veterans Collaborative, Santa Barbara County Veterans Foundation, and American Legion Post #49.

Specialists will be on hand to help with VA claims, providing information about the PACT Act, medical and mental health care, employment, housing, education, legal assistance, recreation, vocational training, Honor Flights, VA home loans, family care, senior care, and counseling.