More fog expected, Sunday April 13th forecast

Cooler weather has returned for inland areas as a stronger onshore flow develops across the region. This push from the ocean also deepened the marine layer and some light fog has lingered near the cost all day long. Look for more fog for the overnight and some patchy dense fog can't be ruled out. Lows will dip in to the 50's and 40's. For Sunday, the fog and low clouds should clear inland areas fairly quickly with beach communities being a bit more slow for seeing sunshine. Some beaches could see a repeat of a mix of Sun and fog with hopefully the Sun winning the tug of war battle for beach goers.

Looking ahead, it's Spring and we are looking at a very typical mid April pattern with a mix of weather headed our way. The strong onshore flow will continue through much of the work week with coastal areas staying cool to mild and inland areas staying warmer. Winds should stay mostly below advisory levels, but some northwesterly gusts could get strong enough along certain places, like the Gaviota region, to warrant a low end advisory at some point. Marine layer fog will be a staple for coastal areas with the usual routine of a hopeful burn off by mid day. By late in the work week we see an interesting and tricky late season storm possibly affecting us on Friday. The system will run way over the top of us and then dive south in Nevada and Utah. Normally that would likely just create some wind for us with precipitation staying too far to the east. But, some weather forecast models do see it drifting back or retrograding west just enough to bring some showers to California. We will need to keep an eye on the trajectory right up through mid week in order to get the bet idea of what to expect for Friday and then in to Easter weekend.