4 hurt in an apparent house explosion in Austin, Texas

By Kelly Murray and Maria Aguilar Prieto, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were injured after an apparent house explosion in Austin, Texas, according to Austin Fire Department posts on X.

One of the injured is a firefighter who suffered minor injuries, the department added.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to the scene.

Several neighboring homes were also damaged, with one house that collapsed and another that partially collapsed, fire officials said.

Power is out in the surrounding area because of damaged power lines. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Resident heard a “loud boom”

A person in the area, speaking with CNN affiliate KEYE, said she heard a “loud boom” when the apparent explosion happened.

“I thought maybe a branch had fallen down on my roof,” Carol Hassell said. “I went out in the backyard, and the back door had been blown open, and I didn’t see anything on the house. I came out to the front, and then I realized all my windows had been blown out and the front door, and there’s extensive damage to some of the ceilings.”

Hassell said her garage doors were blown in, as well as the deadbolts on her locks.

“I’m just glad I’m OK,” she said.

Niki Fletcher, who also lives in the neighborhood, called the explosion scary.

“It sounded like a tree fell down on the house,” Fletcher told KEYE. “The house kind of shook. The cat got scared.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

