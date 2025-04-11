More Central Coast High School Students are Engaging in the Election Process

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – More high school students are getting set to vote, even if they are under the age of 18, the legal age to cast a ballot.

School districts throughout the state have used a special outreach effort to urge students who are 16- or 17-years-old to preregister to vote. That way when their election materials will arrive with the next election.

Speaking at UC Santa Barbara this week, Secretary of State Shirley Weber said there's also jobs available for them in the election system.

"We are also offering them an opportunity to work at the polls. They can actually work and make money at the polls during the election. We want them to understand that and how important it is for them and their families to register to vote."

Weber was at UCSB giving out a top honor for the university's voter outreach and registration efforts.

Since the inception of preregistration in September of 2016, there have been 1.1 million new registered voters from this process.

A bill in 2014 by former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson from Santa Barbara SB 113, allowed for preregistration as early as age 16. It was signed by then Governor Jerry Brown.

