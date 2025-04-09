UC Santa Barbara to win Voter Registration honor from the Secretary of State

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara has won the state's top honor for voter registration after a massive drive to get students to sign up last fall.

The college ballot bowl is a multi-layered competition for schools to take part in as a way to encourage their entire student body to be active in an election.

The campuses had representatives attend the orientation sessions with voter registration forms. They encouraged all students to register or re-register if they had moved to a new address and then on election day polling places were crowded as a result.

The Secretary of State Shirley Weber said "the winner of 2024 California University and College Ballot bowl competition is the University of California Santa Barbara."

Also honored was Cal Poly with the highest percentage of student body population that registered to vote.

Overall, 234 colleges took part in the competition.

The Secretary of State is presenting the award on campus today.

