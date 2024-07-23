New plan to increase jobs and economic vitality involves the South Coast Chamber and Santa Barbara City

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The South Coast Chamber of Commerce is connecting with the City of Santa Barbara to increase economic vitality.

The council said it adopted an Economic Development Plan on June 15, 2021. The work load for the city has increased in many areas and a plan to collaborate with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is being discussed.



A city report said it will focus on several areas of interest that will grow the effectiveness of our local economy: hospitality, events, and visitor services; the Waterfront and Blue Economy; State Street leasing strategy and economic vitality; Tech Transfer and UC Santa Barbara; and support for housing in the downtown and former retail centers.

The contract will be discussed by the city finance committee today at noon.