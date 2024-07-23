Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

New plan to increase jobs and economic vitality involves the South Coast Chamber and Santa Barbara City

An economic plan for downtown Santa Barbara could involve the South Coast Chamber of Commerce
KEYT
An economic plan for downtown Santa Barbara could involve the South Coast Chamber of Commerce
By
New
Published 11:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The South Coast Chamber of Commerce is connecting with the City of Santa Barbara to increase economic vitality.

The council said it adopted an Economic Development Plan on June 15, 2021. The work load for the city has increased in many areas and a plan to collaborate with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is being discussed.

A city report said it will focus on several areas of interest that will grow the effectiveness of our local economy: hospitality, events, and visitor services; the Waterfront and Blue Economy; State Street leasing strategy and economic vitality; Tech Transfer and UC Santa Barbara; and support for housing in the downtown and former retail centers.

The contract will be discussed by the city finance committee today at noon.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content