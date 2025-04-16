Dos Pueblos High School celebrates 11 student-athletes headed to the next level
GOLETA, Calif. - Four girls water polo players headlined a group of 11 Dos Pueblos student-athletes that signed to play their chosen sport at 4-year colleges.
Kaleb Williams - University of Redlands (football)
Addison Parrish- Stanford University (water polo)
Hanalora Abel- UC Davis (Water polo)
Megan Garner- UC Davis (water polo)
Francesca Court- California Lutheran University (water polo)
Dan Finneran - Northwood (lacrosse)
Jack Finneran. - Concordia (lacrosse)
Anna Gray- Smith College (softball)
Ellie Triplett - Westmont (tennis)
Arthur Bonifield - UCSD (fencing)
Teddy Vigna - University of Oregon (golf)