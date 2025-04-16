Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos High School celebrates 11 student-athletes headed to the next level

DP SIGNINGS.00_00_02_15.Still002
Four DP girls water polo players sign to play in college
By
New
Published 11:49 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Four girls water polo players headlined a group of 11 Dos Pueblos student-athletes that signed to play their chosen sport at 4-year colleges.

Kaleb Williams - University of Redlands (football)
Addison Parrish- Stanford University (water polo)
Hanalora Abel- UC Davis (Water polo)
Megan Garner- UC Davis (water polo)
Francesca Court- California Lutheran University (water polo)
Dan Finneran - Northwood (lacrosse)
Jack Finneran. - Concordia (lacrosse)
Anna Gray- Smith College (softball)
Ellie Triplett - Westmont (tennis)
Arthur Bonifield - UCSD (fencing)
Teddy Vigna - University of Oregon (golf)

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content