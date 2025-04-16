Memorial grows for 13-year-old along Harbor Blvd

Ventura County, Calif.- A memorial is growing at the site near Oxnard where a teenager's body was found.

Oscar Omar Hernandez's remains were discovered near Mcgrath State Beach Park, two weeks ago.

The 13-year-old had taken the Metrolink from his family's home in the San Fernando Valley on March 28 to help out a soccer Coach in Lancaster.

That coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, has been charged with the teen's murder during the commission of lewd acts on a child.

Aquino faces additional charges of felony sexual crimes involving two other teens.

The memorial along the road and down the embankment honoring Hernandez includes balloons, photos, letters, flowers, a soccer ball and a jersey.