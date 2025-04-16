Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Memorial grows for 13-year-old along Harbor Blvd

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:44 pm

Ventura County, Calif.- A memorial is growing at the site near Oxnard where a teenager's body was found.

Oscar Omar Hernandez's remains were discovered near Mcgrath State Beach Park, two weeks ago.

The 13-year-old had taken the Metrolink from his family's home in the San Fernando Valley on March 28 to help out a soccer Coach in Lancaster.

That coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, has been charged with the teen's murder during the commission of lewd acts on a child.

Aquino faces additional charges of felony sexual crimes involving two other teens.

The memorial along the road and down the embankment honoring Hernandez includes balloons, photos, letters, flowers, a soccer ball and a jersey.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content