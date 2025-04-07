Soccer Coach charged with Murder of Missing Teen found in Oxnard

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – During Monday's press conference, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced charges filed against the soccer coach last seen with the missing 13-year-old found dead in Oxnard near McGrath State Beach.

13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez left his San Fernando Valley home on March 28th to help out his soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, make some soccer jerseys. His family dropped him off at a San Fernando Valley Metrolink station where he made his way to Lancaster, CA.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) located a body near the Santa Clara Riverbed by McGrath State Beach in Oxnard on April 2nd, which was later confirmed to be Hernandez.

Authorities have yet to disclosed what information led them to the Oxnard area, and are still investigating Hernandez's cause of death.

43-year-old Garcia Aquino was a youth travel soccer couch for the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles County. Authorities say he had no reported criminal history.

Reports from KCAL say Hernandez's family attempt to contacted him while he was gone but were unsuccessful. When one of his siblings called his phone on the night of March 28th to check on him, Garcia Aquino answered and said the boy couldn't talk because his hands were full of paint.

Garcia Aquino was supposed to drive the boy back to his home the following morning, but when the boy didn't show up, the family searched for him throughout the night. His family reported him missing on Sunday morning, March 30th.

Two days after Hernandez was found, the soccer coach was arrested for a separate, unrelated felony charge of a 16-year-old who was coached by Garcia Aquino, and who was allegedly sexually assaulted at his home in the Antelope Valley in February 2024.

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Garcia Aquino in the Los Angeles and Antelope Valleys.

Aquino faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Hernandez, but faces special circumstances as the killing happened “during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child.” Meaning he could face the death penalty if found eligible.

Additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact either the LAPD Abused Child Unit at 818-374-5415, or the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.