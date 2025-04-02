Body found near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard matches Description of Missing Boy

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have located a body near the Santa Clara Riverbed by McGrath State Beach in Oxnard.

According to a statement by the LAPD, 13-year-old Omar Hernandez was reported missing by his family on Sunday, March 30th after failing to returning home from visiting a friend in Lancaster, CA.

On Tuesday, the investigation of the boy's disappearance was taken over by LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, and undisclosed information led them to an area of interest in the city of Oxnard.

KCAL reports that during a foot search in a small woodland area along N. Harbor Boulevard on Wednesday, authorities found a body matching the description of the missing teen.

LAPD has yet to confirm the identity of the body, and the cause of death remains undetermined.

Ventura County Sheriff shared that the response is a joint LAPD/FBI action. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, FBI agents could be seen setting up perimeter tape, helicopters were in the area, as well as vehicles with warning lights engaged.

This is an ongoing investigation and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available.