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Ventura County

Police investigating incident involving juveniles using gel blasters filled with unknown substance

KEYT
By
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:52 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Local police are investigating an incident Friday involving an adult woman, several juveniles and what officers described as gel blasters filled with a substance that the victim shared smelled like urine.

A woman reported that while she was seated in her vehicle with the window down, she was sprayed with gel blasters filled with an unknown substance by a group of several juveniles stated a press release Friday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the woman quickly noticed a strong odor "consistent with urine" and when she exited her vehicle to confront the juveniles, one of the group's members directed a racial slur at her.

The Simi Valley Police Department shared in a press release Friday the incident may be a possible hate crime.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information, including video footage, vehicle descriptions, or the identities of those involved, is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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