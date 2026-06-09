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Local Forecast

Heat Advisory Wednesday, 90 degree temperatures

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:42 pm
Published 2:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday will be hot and dry with a heat advisory for the Central Coast from 10am to 7pm and temperatures up to 92 expected.

Skies will remain clear through Wednesday and most of Thursday before the marine layer reforms Friday into the weekend.

A wind advisory is also issued Wednesday night for the Gaviota coast.

Central coast temperatures will be in the 80s through Thursday or Friday.

Temperatures will cool but remain above average and in the mid 70s this weekend.

There is a 5 percent chance of inland thunderstorms with tropical moisture and instability to arrive from Mexico Friday and Saturday, with more noticeable weather impacts likely to the southeast part of California.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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