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Warming ahead, Sunday July 5th forecast

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Published 4:02 pm

Our recent run of mild weather continued for our Fourth of July, but some interesting things are going on in the atmosphere. Sub tropical moisture is streaming up from the southeast and while showers are not expected, a very slight chance for a sprinkle can't be completely ruled out. The tropical clouds helped to disrupt the marine layer which is allowing for more warmth along the coast while keeping inland areas slightly cooler. The extra cloud cover means higher humidity levels and that is why it might of felt a bit muggy today.

Looking ahead, the sub tropics are really warming up and Monsoon season is in full swing. We will need to keep a close eye on what's stirring to our south. At this time nothing appears to be very organized to form any significant tropical storm or hurricane. But, moisture could still be ample enough to warrant threats for showers or thunderstorms through much of the Western United States. High pressure is expected to build and develop in to a ridge for much of West Coast and this will lead to some northerly flow developing which could produce some Sundowner winds for our coastal ranges, especially the Gaviota region. With the building high pressure, our onshore flow will weaken enough to allow for warming temperatures and we could very well see some triple digits by mid week in our warmest locations. Coastal areas will see the fog routine weaken just enough to allow for some warming, but still stay much cooler than inland areas. Again, the wildcard will be how much tropical moisture pushes northward and we will stay on top of it just in case something significant threatens the region.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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