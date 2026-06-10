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Miss Ventura heads to the Miss California competition in hopes of bringing home the title

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Published 5:20 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - . The Miss California competition kicks off this week and Ventura County's Hayley Hunt will be representing the 805 in her final year of competing.

Hunt now in her late 20s has been competing since she was in her teens in the Miss America organization.

In 2015 she was crowned Miss Ventura County’s Outstanding Teen.

Hayley Hunt joins your Morning News to talk about the competition and how she is preparing in her final year of competing.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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