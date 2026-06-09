Memorial Shrine Grows Overnight For Santa Maria Teens Loss in Fatal Crash

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The five fatalities from early Sunday morning’s fatal crash in Santa Maria has the entire community in a state of shock.

A tribute shrine has grown rapidly in the 48 hours following the tragic incident, and community members continue to visit a few at a time in a steady, periodic pace.

Balloons, flowers, candles, and messages marked on the traffic pole – as well as nearby sidewalks now adorn the intersection adjacent to the incident site.

While Santa Maria Police are making sure all families are fully informed of their loss before releasing the decedents official identities to the public, much of the community is already aware of who they are.

Many of their names are spelled out at the tribute shrine, and those close to the lost teenagers have started GoFundMe pages.

There is a fundraiser for each student who perished in Sunday night’s tragic accident.

A representative of GoFundMe has verified the legitimacy of all five fundraisers with the following statement:

“I can confirm that these fundraisers seem legitimate. All of these are backed by our GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, which states that if anything isn't right for donors or beneficiaries, you will get 100% of your money back.”

While evidence at the scene Sunday night implied alcohol may have contributed to the crash, Santa Maria Police are continuing a thorough investigation, ruling out any and all other possibilities.

Officials at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed three of the deceased were local high school students, though they were not part of the 2026 graduating class.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

If you are inclined to donate to any of the fundraisers to help with the victims of this tragedy or their families, these links will connect you to the GoFundMe pages for Jennifer, Wendy, Ava, Nicolas, and Bella.

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