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Santa Maria car crash kills five, one left in critical condition

KEYT
By
today at 1:14 pm
Published 1:27 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A single-car crash at the intersection of South Broadway and Miller Street killed five people just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

One more person in the single car remains in critical condition at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the SMPD.

Initial investigation revealed the car may have travelled at a high rate of speed into a traffic signal pole and left four people in the car dead at the scene, according to the SMPD.

Another person in the car died from their injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center and preliminary evidence indicates alcohol may have factored into the crash, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers are still working to verify both the high speed and alcohol as certainties in the incident during the ongoing investigation.

The severity of the crash caused both sides of the 135 to be closed during the initial investigation.

Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Those with more information on the crash are asked to contact the SMPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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