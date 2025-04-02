Body found near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard matches Description of Missing Boy

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have located a body near the Santa Clara Riverbed by McGrath State Beach in Oxnard.

According to a statement by the LAPD, 13-year-old Omar Hernandez was reported missing by his family on Sunday, March 30th after failing to return home from visiting a friend in Lancaster, CA.

On Tuesday, the investigation of the boy's disappearance was taken over by LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, and undisclosed information led them to an area of interest in the city of Oxnard.

On Wednesday afternoon more than a dozen unmarked law enforcement cars were parking near a California State Parks Lifeguard Silverado and a California State Peace Officers car.

Offers would not comment on what they were photographing near the fence or why their vehicle warning lights were flashing.

McGrath State Beach campground has been closed to the public for years due to chronic flooding and the need for repairs.

While the beaches are open, the main gates are usually closed to the vehicles, but that doesn't stop people from entering on foot.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Laura Eimiller told your News Channel the FBI was assisting a law enforcement agency with an investigation along Harbor Boulevard between Oxnard and Ventura.

It appears the body found matches the description of the missing teen.

The LAPD is still working to confirm the identity of the body, and the cause of death.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department described the response as a joint LAPD/FBI action.

Before the closed Harbor Blvd to remove the remains FBI agents and other officers could be seen setting up yellow caution tape to keep people out of the area.

Helicopters could also be seen flying over the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available.