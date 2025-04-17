Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Dons salute 9 student-athletes that will continue sports career in college

SB SIGNINGS.00_00_06_23.Still002
Luke Zuffelato signs with UC Santa Barbara
Published 12:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two of the top athletes at Santa Barbara High School Luke Zuffelato and Kai Mault were part of nine student-athletes that were celebrated at signing ceremony at Peabody Stadium.

Zuffelato signs with UC Santa Barbara after setting the career scoring and rebounding records for the Dons boys basketball program.

Mault signs with UC Davis for baseball.

He was a game-breaker for the Dons football team and his speed is a major weapon on the bases for Santa Barbara baseball.

Here is a full list of the student-athletes that signed:

  • Kai Mault - Baseball - UC Davis
  • Eric Anthony - Baseball - University of Puget Sound
  • Zeke Adderley - Baseball - University of Maryland Eastern Shore
  • Luca Villano - Baseball - North Central University
  • Luke Zuffelato - Basketball - UC Santa Barbara
  • Jasper Larsson - Lacrosse - Dominican University of California
  • Matthias Everest - Cross Country & Track - Wheaton College
  • Belen Catalan Jaimes - Cross Country & Track - Cal Lutheran Universityy
  • Keenan Engebretson - Beach Volleyball - UNC Wilmington

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

