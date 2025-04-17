Santa Barbara Dons salute 9 student-athletes that will continue sports career in college

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two of the top athletes at Santa Barbara High School Luke Zuffelato and Kai Mault were part of nine student-athletes that were celebrated at signing ceremony at Peabody Stadium.

Zuffelato signs with UC Santa Barbara after setting the career scoring and rebounding records for the Dons boys basketball program.

Mault signs with UC Davis for baseball.

He was a game-breaker for the Dons football team and his speed is a major weapon on the bases for Santa Barbara baseball.

Here is a full list of the student-athletes that signed: