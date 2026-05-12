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Santa Barbara - South County

Girls Inc. hosts sustainable Farmers Market

Girls Inc. hosts sustainable Farmers Market in Goleta
By
Updated
today at 9:49 pm
Published 5:32 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Goleta held its first Farmers Market on Tuesday afternoon at the Goleta Valley Center.

Shoppers lined up to buy tickets and then used those tickets to buy everything from donated produce to bouquets.

The girls urged people to buy products from their stands.

Many of them made eco-friendly crafts to sell as well.

Emme Levelevier-Joseph said they are learning to reuse and recycle.

Tiana Garcia called it a sustainability market.

They were delighted by the donated produce and the turnout.

Some of the produce was grown in local backyards.

The girls also learned about community service, commerce and entrepreneurship.

All the money raised goes back into Girls Inc. programs.

For more information visit https://girlsinc.org

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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