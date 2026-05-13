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Local Forecast

Cool Wednesday, tracking strong winds this weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:09 am
Published 4:17 am

The marine layer is parked over all beach areas Wednesday and will be stubborn to clear. Some places will fail to see the sun and temperatures reflect that. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s by the coastline and some lingering heat inland. This will be the coolest day for all beach area, bundle up! Strongest winds occur inland

Faster clearing and slight warming occurs Thursday. Most areas rise to average. Highs will be around upper 60s and low 70s. Winds crank up near dinner time for most.

Winds crank up significantly this weekend. There is a list of potential impacts associated with these strong winds. Grass and shrub fires, hazardous seas and isolated power outages are just to name a few. Wind Advisories will be likely for most, so plan accordingly. Highs rise back to 70s and 80s this weekend. The sun will prevail each afternoon, enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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