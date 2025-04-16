.SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The recent tariff war didn't stop the British Cooper family from visiting the California coast.

Their daughter Shane even painted her nails with stars in honor of Hollywood.

"Just recently, with the tariffs obviously that can make a different, but that actually worked well for out exchange rate for dollars to the pound," sand Mandy Cooper.

One Pound was worth about $1.32 on Wednesday.

But, the International Trade Administration linked to Goldman Sachs Group said arrivals of non-citizens to the United States dipped nearly ten percent in March when compared to the same time last year.

Their analysts estimate a .3 percent loss to the gross domestic product in a worst-case scenario.

The travel analyst and public information officer at the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department is watching for impacts, too

Angela Rodriguez said the department makes $15 per visiting cruise ship passenger.

The Grand Princess had 2,460 people on board last week. It can carry 2,600 people

Rodriquez greeted them and said most of them were U. S. travelers.

Rodriquez said would like to see the number of ship visits rise.

Agents at Montecito Village Travel are busy but not as busy usual.

Jane Scarcello said her phones are not ringing as much office and she recently helped clients change their itinerary due to concerns about how they might be received in Europe.

She likes to lighten the mood when people are uncertain about their travel plans.

She has a Magic 8 Ball and a crystal ball on her desk.

Agents highly recommend buying travel insurance and checking out the government's travel website for up to date information at https:/travel.state.gov

Governor Newsom is also trying to drum up travel business by inviting Canadians to California.

They used to book long stays during the coldest months in Canada.

It's not scientific, but neon "No Vacancy" signs are a welcome sign for people who depend on tourism to make a living.

Your News Channel will have more on the tariffs and travel tonight on the news.

