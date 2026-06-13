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Crews battle 200 acre fire near Highway 58

CAL ALERT
By
today at 2:05 pm
Published 2:37 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews are battling a 200-acre grass fire near Highway 58 in the California Valley.

The fire broke out just past noon, and forward progress stopped around 2:15 p.m., according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and more information will be provided once available.

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Caleb Nguyen

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