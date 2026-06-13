Thousands of UC Santa Barbara Graduates Celebrate Commencement as Families Cheer Them On

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thousands of students crossed the stage Friday as the University of California, Santa Barbara kicked off commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2026.

The day was filled with smiles, cheers, and plenty of emotion as graduates and their families gathered to celebrate years of hard work and academic achievement.

As the familiar strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" echoed across campus, students marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"It feels pretty unreal, honestly," said graduate Allison Bae. "These past four years definitely flew by, but I'm really excited for the next chapter."

For many graduates, the moment they officially became alumni was an emotional one.

"I got emotional when I moved the tassel from the right to the left," said graduate Lina Elsawaf. "My dad said that he cried at the same time also."

The milestone was just as meaningful for parents, many of whom reflected on how quickly the years have passed.

"We're very proud of her. She's a very strong young woman," said Elsawaf's father.

Another parent described the experience of watching a child graduate as overwhelming.

"Seeing my first child graduating, I can't believe we just brought him here a few years back," he said. "I can't believe the time flew by, and he's graduating right now."

Parents said they were filled with pride as they watched their children walk across the stage and prepare for life after college.

"Very proud. Emotional. And just looking forward to her future," said one mother.

Graduates said the years of studying, long nights, and hard work finally paid off.

"It's hard to describe the culmination of four years of work," said graduate Enri Lala. "You can see the fruits of what lies ahead, and you can trace it directly to what you've done here."

Friday's ceremonies included students from the Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering and the Humanities and Fine Arts division.

Many graduates are already looking ahead to the next phase of their lives.

"What am I thinking right now?" said graduate Brandon Yi. "My future, graduate school, where I'm going to go, and just finding work, hopefully. I'm really big into audio journalism, so let's see where it takes me."

UCSB is holding 11 commencement ceremonies over eight days. University officials say more than 6,700 students have declared their candidacy for degrees this year.

Commencement celebrations continue through Sunday.

For family members and friends unable to attend in person, UCSB is livestreaming all commencement ceremonies online.