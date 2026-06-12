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SLO County finds evidence against Theodore Edward Gabrielli on child molestation charges

SLOCDAO.
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today at 4:51 pm
Published 5:01 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Superior Court found sufficient evidence to hold former priest Theodore Edward Gabrielli to answer on 24 felony counts of child molestation against four victims.

The SLO County DA's Office is contemplating additional file charges which it believes were proven at the hearing.

A judge heard testimony from four victims, who are now adults, over a four-day preliminary hearing. The alleged offenses happened from 1991 to 2010 across six different counties in California.

Gabrielli is scheduled to return to court on July 14 and he remains in custody at the SLO County Jail without bail, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

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