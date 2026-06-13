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Breaking News

Vegetation Fire broke out along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

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Published 12:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A vegetation fire broke out along southbound Highway 101 near Castillo Street in Santa Barbara late Friday.

Firefighters were called around 11:31 p.m., but it's still not known as to how it ignited.

This is a developing story. An update will be provided as more information comes into our newsroom.

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Jennifer Almanza

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