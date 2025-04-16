Partly cloudy Thursday, rain chances

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures continue Thursday.

Temperatures will be below normal by about 3 to 6 degrees across the region.

Rain chances are highest for Ventura County Thursday night, only expecting drizzle or brief light rain under 1/10th of an inch, with misting possible in Santa Barbara County, less likely in San Luis Obispo County.

Friday our rain chances are lowering as a northeast system is keeping distance from our region.

High pressure, warmer temperatures and clearing arrives this holiday weekend.