Partly cloudy Thursday, rain chances

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:28 pm

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures continue Thursday.

Temperatures will be below normal by about 3 to 6 degrees across the region.

Rain chances are highest for Ventura County Thursday night, only expecting drizzle or brief light rain under 1/10th of an inch, with misting possible in Santa Barbara County, less likely in San Luis Obispo County.

Friday our rain chances are lowering as a northeast system is keeping distance from our region.

High pressure, warmer temperatures and clearing arrives this holiday weekend.

Evan Vega

