Taco Bell is bringing back a wildly popular menu item

New York (CNN) — Taco Bell is bringing back crispy chicken nuggets — and this time the chain promises there won’t be a near-instant sell out.

Beginning April 24, chicken nuggets return to Taco Bell nationwide for an eight-week run. However, the company is exclusively revealing to CNN that the nuggets might become a permanent menu item in 2026 if they are met with similar excitement as last time. The addition of nuggets would also help Taco Bell become a major player in chicken, with the aim of it becoming a $5 billion menu category by 2030.

Taco Bell first introduced nuggets last December, but demand was so high that the company sold out of them in about a week. Nuggets were promoted as a limited-time offering, which typically last a month.

The chain admitted that was a “great learning” opportunity and that it “definitely got our forecast right” this time to prevent disappointment, said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer.

Practically every fast food chain sells chicken nuggets. Taco Bell differentiated theirs by marinating all-white meat in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and then coating it in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs. The flavorful result is sold with a selection of several sauces, including a new partnership with Hidden Valley for a spicy ranch.

Although initial sales indicated that nuggets could become permanent immediately, Montgomery said the chain wants to test that its 8,000 US locations can easily integrate them into workflow.

“We want to make sure that our team members and the way that our menu is designed and works, so that we can deliver a really great quality product to consumers all the time,” he told CNN. “There’s still a lot we need to learn.”

Prices vary depending on the city, but Taco Bell is suggesting a retail price of $3.99 for five nuggets with one sauce and $6.99 for 10 nuggets with two sauces. It’s also offering a $8.99 value meal that will include 10 nuggets, nacho fries, cheese sauce and a large soda.

Taco Bell, considered the crown jewel of the Yum Brands (YUM) portfolio, is performing better than its fast food rivals. The chain is forecasting 8% sales growth this quarter, a stark contrast to the sluggish starts other chains have mentioned in their earnings calls.

“Taco Bell’s initial launch of crispy chicken nuggets was a success, driven by affordable pricing and the introduction of innovative dipping sauces,” said R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, which tracks foot traffic to restaurants and retailers. “Since their debut in December, year-over-year visits to Taco Bell have outpaced the broader industry, with improved visitor loyalty as well.”

Chicken craze

Taco Bell is the latest chain to invest heavily in crispy chicken, which is one of the fastest-growing proteins in fast food and a favorite among Gen Z customers.

McDonald’s will soon release new chicken strips (plus the return of the Snack Wrap), Wingstop just unveiled a new tender coating recipe, Popeyes released a pickle-glazed sandwich and Wendy’s said at its investor day last month that it will expand its poultry offerings.

For Taco Bell, Montgomery said that crispy chicken is a “little bit more permissible” for eaters to order more frequently than other meats and has a “health halo” because its protein packed. Plus, younger eaters “love experimenting and exploring with sauces, so crispy chicken is a great vehicle for that.”

Chicken will continue to grow, Hottovy told CNN because it’s a “versatile protein that can be largely sourced from within the United States and lends itself well to creative applications across the menu.”

