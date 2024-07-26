Santa Barbara’s short-term lodging tax comes in below budget for Fiscal Year 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced that $3.3 million dollars has been collected from Transient Occupancy Taxes for June, the final month of the City's fiscal year.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the City collected $32.2 million total from the lodging tax, putting revenues 2.5% below budget shared the City of Santa Barbara in a press release Wednesday.

The Transient Occupancy Tax is a tax on guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging business for less than 30 days explained the City of Santa Barbara.

According to the City, of the $32.2 million collected, about $29.4 million came from stays in hotels and $2.8 million came from short-term rentals.

Of the City's Transient Occupancy Tax rate of 12%, 10% goes to the City's General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.