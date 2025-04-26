Fatal crash part of six car collisions on Central Coast Saturday morning

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – A solo fatal car crash Saturday morning was one of six across the Central Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel pronounced the solo male driver dead at the scene after he crashed his car into a ditch on Highway 154 and the Camino Cielo Summit, detailed the SBCFD.

Five more crashes occurred between Los Alamos and Gaviota across Highway 101 and the SBCFD issued a warning to drive carefully after these collisions.

Highway 154 remains open with one lane closed due to the fatal crash. Causes for all of these crashes remain under investigation, detailed the SBCFD.