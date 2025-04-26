Man arrested Friday afternoon for pulling handgun in Ventura road rage incident

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police officers arrested a 36-year-old Exeter man just after 3:00 p.m. Friday after he pulled a handgun during a road rage incident on the 126 Freeway near Wells and Darling Roads.

The victim called 911 after the suspect started aggressively tailgating him and followed him off the highway into the city of Ventura, according to the VPD.

The victim then exchanged words with the 36-year-old and pointed the gun at him, his partner and the couple's infant child, detailed the VPD.

Officers conducted an enforcement stop after the 911 call and found out the 36-year-old had pointed the gun in a threatening manner toward the family, according to the VPD.

The Exeter man had possession of a loaded handgun, though he had a permit allowing him to own it legally, detailed the VPD.

VPD officers then booked the 36-year-old into the Ventura County Jail and arrested him on assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment charges.

Those with additional information on the incident are asked to contact the VPD.