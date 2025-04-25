Low pressure system arrives early Saturday, bringing rain

Low pressure and onshore flow continues to keep the Central Coast brisk and gloomy Friday. Sunshine did peak through the day, which was a pleasant surprise and was quick.

Light winds will pick up Friday afternoon and will calm by the late evening, currently no wind alerts have been issued.

A trough is headed to the region and with that measurable rain will arrive early Saturday morning for areas north of Point Conception. San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria can expect to wake up to rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Santa Barbara and Ventura county can expect rainfall in the morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. At times, pockets of rain will be heavy and there is a possibility of hail and thunderstorms for the interior areas of the region. It will be a fast moving system and the bulk of the storm will be during early Saturday. Throughout the day on Saturday, scattered showers move through the region, and depending on your micro climate, clouds will be dense enough to produce drizzle through Saturday evening. Temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 50s and 60s, so if you are headed out the door for the Strawberry Festival in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds or the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, be sure to grab a coat and umbrella.

Headed into Sunday, scattered drizzle will start the day and better clearing arrives Sunday afternoon and night. As we say goodbye to the month of April next week, we prepare for high pressure to build in and bring sunny skies and warm temperatures. Paso Robles will see temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday! It won't last long so take advantage of the sunny skies to start the work week. By the second half of the work week, temperatures begin to cool down once again.