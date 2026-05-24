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Local Forecast

More fog and mild temps expected for Memorial Day

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 5:55 pm
Published 3:59 pm

Despite starting out with most areas seeing heavy morning fog, sunshine did make an appearance along the coast. Temperatures stayed mostly in the low to mid 60's for the coastline with warmer readings inland. Look for more fog during the overnight with even some patchy drizzle possible. Lows will dip mostly in to the 50's and upper 40's. Some pockets of northerly winds could pick up overnight. Wind Advisories for portions of San Luis Obispo will stay in effect through 10 pm. Portions of Santa Barbara County will see a wind advisory lasting through early Monday morning. For Memorial Day we are expecting a similar pattern to what we have been seeing with morning fog taking its time to burn off by the afternoon. Some coastal areas may see the fog lingering through the afternoon, but hopefully all beach areas see at least some burn off at some point on memorial Day. If the northerly winds blow a little longer than expected, fog may be absent for certain beach communities. Highs will once again range from the 60's along the coast to the 70's farther inland. 

Looking ahead, clouds and cool temperatures will hold through much of the upcoming week. It could be a bit windy at times as afternoon northwesterly flow increases. Highs near the coast will stay in the 60's with possibly lower 60's for the coolest beach communities. Inland areas will see better afternoon clearing and breezy northerly winds at times. Highs in the warmest valleys should remain in the upper 70's to lower 80's. Better clearing with building high pressure is expected by late in the work week. This will also lead to a gradual warm up as we head through next weekend. Some of our forecast model runs are hinting at a pretty good jump in temperatures by next Sunday, but it's a bit early to forecast that quite yet and we will keep an eye on it just in case.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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