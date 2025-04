LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews put out a ranch house fire at 9:00 a.m. Saturday after a maintenance worker noticed flames.

The house is under renovation and crews knocked down the fire within 10 minutes of arrival, according to the SBCFD.

The ranch home sustained moderate damage, though nobody was injured from the fire, detailed the SBCFD.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.