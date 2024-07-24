Closed Rite Aid building in Carpinteria could be a new community and senior center

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The closed Rite Aid building on Linden Avenue in downtown Carpinteria is on the market and many residents see an opportunity to turn it into a new center for seniors and community activities.

The only hang-up is the $5-million price tag.

The local family that owns it, the Welty Family Trust, has said it wants the city to buy it and it will assist with some of the financial paperwork.

The Carpinteria City Council met Monday night to discuss the site, the possibly funding sources, and the long-range plans.

The city does not have the money in its already tight budget. It did say over $800,000 in a federal grant is available through the efforts of Congressman Salud Carbajal.

The staff is also looking at philanthropists who would be interested in assisting the city.

The site is located next to the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

The side-by-side line up in downtown has been an encouraging concept for many community leaders for both inside and outside activities.

The council has not made a decision, but does want a full community outreach to see if there would be any interest in both a philanthropic and community fundraising efforts.

The council is expected to get an updated report later this year.