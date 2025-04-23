Assistance League of Santa Barbara loans prom dresses and accessories to students for their big night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - “I’m very excited to have found my prom dress. it’s so pretty!" said Senior Jasmine Odair, as she held the dress she will be wearing to her senior prom.

High school students throughout Santa Barbara smiled ear to ear as they picked out a prom dress and accessories for their big night.

For over 20 years the Assistance League of Santa Barbara has been helping girls prepare for prom night, from different styles of dresses to accessories to volunteers ready to help style them. All free of charge.

“We also have a selection of shoes that they can keep, we ask them to return the dresses and the jewelry and wraps," said Kathryn Dinkin, Prom Co-Chair Assistance League.

“I was just really surprised there were so many options and this was actually the first one i saw and it was hanging on the wall so i felt like it was just mean’t to be," said senior at Santa Barbara High School, Jasmine Odair.

Once the girls try on the dresses they can come and pick out a pair of shoes and they can pick out a clutch or a purse to go with the dress.

The assistance league decorated the boutique this year, giving it a Wicked theme because "Everyone deserves a prom dress."

“Their faces just light up when they find the dress they say ‘oh my gosh this is so pretty’ and they come in with their girlfriends and their moms," said Dinkin.

Students in northern Santa Barbara county are also able to borrow a dress.

“We’ve had girls from Orcutt and north county show up as well as girls from Santa Barbara high school, Dos Pueblos, and we are expecting a whole lot more," said Dinkin.

The prom boutique is open Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The last day to pick out prom attire is May 21.