Ventura man arrested on multiple offenses Saturday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police arrested a 33-year-old man on numerous offenses after being found tampering with a neighbor's vehicle on Thille Street at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

VPD officers found and identified the suspect, who then fled on a bicycle, trying to evade the officers.

The 33-year-old then fell from his bike after VPD officers tried blocking his path. He was quickly taken into custody without further incident or injury.

The Ventura man threw something from the Victoria Ave. overpass during the pursuit, later identified as 17 grams of fentanyl.

VPD officers later booked the suspect into the Ventura County Jail under the following charges:

Vehicle Tampering – 10852 VC

Resisting or Delaying an Officer – 148(a)(1) PC

Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance – 11378 HS

Destruction or Concealment of Evidence – 135 PC

Possession of a Hard Drug – 11395 HS

The 33-year-old man had six active warrants in Ventura County and one in Santa Barbara County in addition to the charges above, according to the VPD.

Those with additional information on the incident are asked to contact the VPD.