El Mercado de la Guerra expands for 2024 Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is expanding the Mercado De la Guerra this year as part of the 100th anniversary celebration.

It will extend out from De la Guerra Plaza and into State Street which will create a link between the plaza activities and the downtown corridor that's never happened in recent years.

The public has strolled from the plaza to State Street as part of the festivities or, in the past, parade activities.

This year there will be more vendors, dancing and a flow pattern.

More information is expected later today from El Presidente Brian Schwabecher about the 2024 Old Spanish Days.