Santa Barbara - South County

El Mercado de la Guerra expands for 2024 Old Spanish Days

Fiesta 2024 will feature a large Mercado de la Guerra in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
Fiesta 2024 will feature a large Mercado de la Guerra in Santa Barbara.
By
today at 10:41 am
Published 10:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is expanding the Mercado De la Guerra this year as part of the 100th anniversary celebration.

It will extend out from De la Guerra Plaza and into State Street which will create a link between the plaza activities and the downtown corridor that's never happened in recent years.

The public has strolled from the plaza to State Street as part of the festivities or, in the past, parade activities.

This year there will be more vendors, dancing and a flow pattern.

More information is expected later today from El Presidente Brian Schwabecher about the 2024 Old Spanish Days.

Santa Barbara - South County
2024 Old Spanish Days
community events
De la Guerra plaza
KEYT
local business
Santa Barbara
state street

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

